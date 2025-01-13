Jets Not Expected To Have Interest In Mike McCarthy

It was reported earlier on Monday that the Cowboys are parting ways with HC Mike McCarthy due to disputes over the length of a potential new deal.

Despite their already extensive list of candidates the Jets have shown an interest in, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic doesn’t believe New York will pursue McCarthy for their coach vacancy.

Connor Hughes of SNY reports the team did extensive work on McCarthy before hiring Adam Gase in 2019 and they “didn’t love what they turned up.” Hughes also echoed Rosenblatt’s feelings and said he would “be surprised” if the Jets hired McCarthy.

The following is a list of candidates for the Jets HC opening:

Former Jets HC Rex Ryan (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Panthers & Commanders HC Ron Rivera (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Requested)

(Requested) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Requested)

(Requested) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers QB coach Brian Griese (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings QBs coach Josh McCown (Requested)

(Requested) Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Maryland HC Mike Locksley (Interviewed)

McCarthy, 61, began his NFL coaching career with the Chiefs back in 1993 as an offensive quality control coordinator. He bounced around with the Packers, Saints and 49ers before the Packers hired him as their head coach in 2006.

The Packers made the decision to move on from McCarthy following a disappointing loss to the Cardinals in Week 13 of 2018. He was out of football in 2019 before being hired by the Cowboys in 2020.

During his 13-year tenure in Green Bay, McCarthy led the Packers to a record of 125-77-2 (61.8 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title in 2010.

McCarthy has a record of 49-35 (58.3 percent) in five years with the Cowboys, with three playoff appearances and a 1-3 record in the postseason.

We’ll have more on McCarthy and the Jets as the news is available.