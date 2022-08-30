Jets Officially Release 25 Players

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New York Jets announced that they’ve cut their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.

Jets helmet

The full list of cuts includes:

  1. CB Rachad Wildgoose
  2. CB Isaiah Dunn
  3. DL Tanzel Smart
  4. DL Bradlee Anae
  5. DL Jabari Zuniga
  6. DL Jonathan Marshall
  7. LB Marcell Harris
  8. LB Del’Shawn Phillips
  9. LB Hamsah Nasirildeen
  10. LB DQ Thomas
  11. OL Conor McDermott
  12. OL Ross Pierschbacher
  13. OL Grant Hermanns
  14. OL Chris Glaser
  15. QB Chris Streveler
  16. RB Tevin Coleman
  17. RB La’Mical Perine
  18. S Will Parks
  19. S Jason Pinnock
  20. T Chuma Edoga
  21. TE Trevon Wesco
  22. TE Kenny Yeboah
  23. WR Tarik Black
  24. WR Irvin Charles
  25. WR Calvin Jackson

The Jets also placed FB Nick Bawden on injured reserve. 

Streveler, 26, spent two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL after playing college football at South Dakota. After leading Winnipeg to a Grey Cup title, the team released him to allow him to pursue NFL opportunities.

Streveler caught on with the Cardinals in 2019 and played for them for the past two seasons before being let go and subsequently joining the Ravens’ practice squad. The Dolphins signed him to a futures deal in February, but waived him in May. 

From there, the Jets signed Streveler to a one-year deal in July.

In 2021, Streveler appeared in two games for the Cardinals completing six of his nine attempts for 36 yards. He also carried the ball three times for a total of six yards.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply