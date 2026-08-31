Jets Officially Sign 16 To Practice Squad Including K Jason Sanders

The New York Jets officially signed 16 players to their practice squad on Monday after just reducing their roster down to 53 players this past weekend.

Here’s the full practice squad:

DB Mory Bamba WR Cam Camper DB Jordan Clark DE Paschal Ekeji OL Marquis Hayes DL Jack Heflin RB Al’Jay Henderson LB Jaden Keller DE Nate Lynn WR Malik McClain OL Xavier Newman DL Payton Page WR Jamaal Pritchett LB Troy Reeder K Jason Sanders DB Sam Womack

Sanders, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract when Miami signed him to a five-year, $22 million deal in 2021.

The Dolphins released Sanders this offseason and he caught on with the Giants shortly after. New York released him again and he signed with the Jets, but was released coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Sanders appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and converted 37 of 41 field goal attempts (90.2 percent) to go along with 26 of 28 extra point tries (92.9 percent).