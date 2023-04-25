Jets ‘Optimistic & Hopeful’ About Extension For DL Quinnen Williams

Jets GM Joe Douglas told reporters on Tuesday that they are “optimistic and hopeful” that they can get a long-term extension in place for DT Quinnen Williams.

“I feel like we’re trending in a good place,” Douglas said, via Youtube.com. “So, optimistic and hopeful is how I’d describe that.”

The defensive tackle market has taken a big jump this offseason and Williams is believed to be looking for a deal worth as much as $25 million a year.

Williams, 25, was selected by the Jets as the No. 3 overall pick out of Alabama in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $32,529,380 rookie contract with a $21,677,732 signing bonus.

The Jets picked up his fifth-year option which will is worth $11.5 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. Williams would be an unrestricted free agent in 2024, but the Jets would also have their franchise tag available if need be.

In 2022, Williams appeared in 16 games for the Jets and recorded 55 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, one fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles.

We will have more on Williams as it becomes available.