Jets Optimistic They’re On Brink Of Landing Aaron Rodgers

According to Dianna Russini, the Jets internally have a lot of optimism that they’re close to pulling off a deal for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

Ultimately the final call rests with the veteran passer and he hasn’t announced his decision yet but the Jets’ brass, including owner Woody Johnson, GM Joe Douglas, HC Robert Saleh and OC Nathaniel Hackett, all flew out to meet with Rodgers in person earlier this week.

The Jets were optimistic before but that meeting left them feeling good about things, per Russini. She notes if Rodgers says he wants to continue his career in New York, the two sides will still need to hammer out the details of compensation.

Zack Rosenblatt mentions he’d heard Johnson was a little hesitant to pick up the full $59.5 million bonus Rodgers is owed this season, so it’ll be interesting to see if the Jets can convince the Packers to eat money along with trading Rodgers.

Green Bay has given the Jets permission to speak with Rodgers and it’s certainly possible all of this results in a trade sending Rodgers to New York.

The Packers have said they will give Rodgers a fair amount of say in how he proceeds, whether it’s retirement, a return to the team or playing elsewhere.

Rodgers has yet to announce whether he’ll return for the 2023 season, but a decision is expected soon.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding Rodgers as the news is available.