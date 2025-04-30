Jets Picking Up Fifth-Year Option Of DE Jermaine Johnson

Jermaine Johnson announced the New York Jets have picked up his fifth-year option for the 2026 season.

Officially here for Year 5!! Just want to take a little time to thank the Jets organization, Darren Mougey, Aaron Glenn and Woody Johnson for their belief in me and who I am on and off the field. Though I know it sounds corny, but it couldn’t be more true, I’ve barely scratched… — Jermaine Johnson II (@ii_jermaine) April 30, 2025

Johnson suffered a torn Achilles in Week 2 against the Titans and missed the rest of the 2024 season. A standard Achilles rehab takes about six months and Johnson should have time to be ready for the 2025 season.

Johnson, 26, transferred from Georgia to Florida State for the 2021 college football season and had a breakout season that vaulted him into the first-round conversation. The Jets traded up and used the No. 26 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $13,087,423 rookie contract that is fully guaranteed, and also includes a $6.7m signing bonus. He will now make a salary of $13,411,000 in 2026 under the fifth-year option.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in two games for the Jets and recorded four tackles and one tackle for loss.