Jets Place Five On Injured Lists Including WR Mike Williams

The New York Jets have placed five players on the injured lists to start training camp, per the NFL transaction wire.

That includes WR Mike Williams who lands on the active/PUP list as he continues his rehab from a torn ACL.

The Jets also placed FB Nick Bawden and DT Leonard Taylor on the active/PUP list. Jets WR Tyler Harrell and fifth-round QB Jordan Travis were placed on the active/non-football injury list.

Williams, 29, was selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the Chargers out of Clemson in the 2017 NFL draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year contract worth $19.75 million which included a signing bonus of $12.50 million when the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option.

Williams made a base salary of $15.68 million in 2021 under the fifth-year option. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $60 million extension with the Chargers.

He was due base salaries of $12 million and $17 million over the final two years of the deal when Los Angeles cut him loose.

In 2023, Williams appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded 19 receptions on 26 targets for 249 yards and one touchdown.