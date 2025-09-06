Jets Place G Alijah Vera-Tucker On IR, Elevate WR Tyler Johnson

The Jets announced on Saturday that they are elevating WR Tyler Johnson for Week 1 and placing G Alijah Vera-Tucker on injured reserve due to a torn triceps.

Vera-Tucker, who’s missed 25 games over his first four seasons, also had a season-ending triceps injury in 2022 after five games.

Vera-Tucker, 26, was a two-year starter at USC, an honorable mention All-American, Morris Trophy winner, and first-team All-Pac 12 in 2020.

The Jets drafted Vera-Tucker with the pick No. 14 overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $15,885,028 contract with the Jets, including an $8,912,748 signing bonus, when the Jets exercised his fifth-year option back in April of 2024.

In 2024, Vera-Tucker appeared in and started 15 games for the Jets at right guard.