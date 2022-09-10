Jets Place LT Duane Brown On Injured Reserve

The New York Jets placed LT Duane Brown on injured reserve Saturday, according to Mike Garafolo.

The expectation is that Brown will be able to return from the shoulder injury suffered in a “few weeks.” Garafolo adds that Brown and doctors discussed multiple options, including surgery, but he wants to rehab and try to return as soon as Week 5.

Brown, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2008. He was later traded to the Seahawks in 2017 before signing a three-year, $36.5 million extension with Seattle.

Brown played out the final year of that deal and made $11 million in 2021. The Jets signed him to a contract last month.

In 2021, Brown started all 17 games for the Seahawks at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 37 offensive tackle out of 82 qualifying players.