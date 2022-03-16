Jets Place Original Round Tender On QB Mike White

According to Bryan Costello, the Jets are placing the original round tender on QB Mike White.

The tender is worth $2.54 million for 2022 and New York would receive a fifth-round pick if any team signed him to an offer sheet.

White, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Dallas, but was waived coming out of the preseason in 2019.

White signed on to the Jets’ practice squad soon after and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2021, White appeared in four games and recorded 88 completions on 132 pass attempts (66.7 percent) for 953 yards five touchdowns, and eight interceptions.