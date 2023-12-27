Jets Place OT Duane Brown On IR, Make Two Other Moves

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The New York Jets announced they placed OT Duane Brown on injured reserve, promoted TE Zack Kuntz from the practice squad to the active roster, and K Austin Seibert to the practice squad in a corresponding move. 

Brown, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2008. He was later traded to the Seahawks in 2017 before signing a three-year, $36.5 million extension with Seattle. 

He played out the final year of that deal and made $11 million in 2021. The Jets signed him to a two-year contract in August of 2022. 

In 2023, Brown appeared in five games for the Jets and started three times. 

