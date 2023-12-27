Jets Place OT Duane Brown On IR, Make Two Other Moves

The New York Jets announced they placed OT Duane Brown on injured reserve, promoted TE Zack Kuntz from the practice squad to the active roster, and K Austin Seibert to the practice squad in a corresponding move.
Brown, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2008. He was later traded to the Seahawks in 2017 before signing a three-year, $36.5 million extension with Seattle.
He played out the final year of that deal and made $11 million in 2021. The Jets signed him to a two-year contract in August of 2022.
In 2023, Brown appeared in five games for the Jets and started three times.
