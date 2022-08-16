Jets Place OT Mekhi Becton On IR, Cut Four

The New York Jets announced Tuesday that they’ve placed OT Mekhi Becton on injured reserve and released four players.
The full list includes:
- DB Luq Barcoo
- OL Derrick Kelly
- DE Timmy Ward
- WR Rashard Davis
This officially ends Becton’s 2022 season after he suffered an avulsion fracture of the kneecap.
Becton, 23, was a three-year starter at Louisville and earned second-team All-American honors before being selected by the Jets with the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Becton signed a four-year, $18,446,045 rookie contract that included a $10,975,306 signing bonus. The contract also includes a fifth year for the Jets to pick up for the 2024 season.
In 2021, Becton was limited to appearing in just one game for the Jets due to a knee injury.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!