Jets Place QB Joe Flacco & OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif On COVID-19 List

The New York Jets have placed backup QB Joe Flacco on the COVID-19 list Thursday, according to Field Yates.
The Jets also placed OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif on the COVID-19 list.
This is Flacco’s second time since being traded to the Jets that he’s been placed on the COVID list.
Flacco, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2008. The Broncos agreed to trade a 2019 fourth-round pick to the Ravens for Flacco.
Flacco was in the fourth year of a six-year, $125 million contract that contained $44 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $20.25 million for 2020 when Denver released him with a failed physical designation.
He signed a one-year contract worth $1.5 million worth up to $4.5 million with the Jets last year before joining the Eagles this past March. Philadelphia traded him to the Jets ahead of the deadline for a conditional sixth-round pick.
In 2021, Flacco has appeared in two games for the Jets and completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 338 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.
