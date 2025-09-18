Jets Place RB Keilan Robinson On Practice Squad Injured List

The Jets officially placed RB Keilan Robinson on the practice squad’s injured list on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

This opens up a roster spot on New York’s practice squad.

Robinson, 25, started his college career at Alabama before transferring to Texas. He was drafted by the Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3,976,956 rookie contract that included a $281,956 signing bonus. However, he was cut after just a year and claimed by the Eagles in June. Philadelphia cut him coming out of the preseason.

New York signed him to their practice squad earlier this month.

During his four-year college career, Robinson rushed 121 times for 796 yards (6.6 YPC) and eight touchdowns to go along with 35 receptions for 332 yards and another three scores in 45 career games.

In 2024, Robinson appeared in six games for the Jaguars and returned two kickoffs for 34 yards.