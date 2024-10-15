Jets Place S Chuck Clark On IR

The Jets announced on Tuesday that they are placing veteran S Chuck Clark on injured reserve.

Clark, 29, was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round out of Virginia Tech in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract and was slated to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he signed a three-year, $16 million extension.

Clark was set to make a base salary of $3.285 million in the final season of his deal in 2023. New York acquired him from Baltimore in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick and brought him back on a new deal.

He missed the entire 2023 season due to injury.

In 2024, Clark has appeared in six games for the Jets, recording 32 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, a four pass deflections.

We will have more on Clark as it becomes available.