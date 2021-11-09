Jets Place S Marcus Maye, TE Tyler Kroft On IR

According to Rich Cimini, the Jets officially placed S Marcus Maye and TE Tyler Kroft on injured reserve and signed S Elijah Riley from the Eagles’ practice squad.

Maye, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $6.554 million contract that included $4.134 million guaranteed last season.

Maye tore his Achilles last week, ending his season. The Jets used their franchise tag on Maye this past February that will cost them $10.5 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Maye has appeared in six games for the Jets and recorded 46 tackles, one sack, and two pass deflections.

Kroft, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Bengals back in 2015. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2,971,276 rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent.

Kroft signed with the Bills in 2019 on a three-year, $18.75 million deal in 2019. He then caught on with the Jets on a one-year, $2 million deal this offseason.

In 2021, Kroft has appeared in 6sixgames for the Jets, catching 10 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.