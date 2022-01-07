Jets Place WR/KR Braxton Berrios On Injured Reserve

The New York Jets announced that they have placed receiver/return specialist Braxton Berrios on the injured reserve.

Berrios, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Patriots out of Miami in 2018. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2,578,408 rookie contract when the Patriots waived him coming out of the preseason and was quickly claimed by the Jets.

In 2021, Berrios appeared in 16 games and recorded 46 receptions for 431 yards (9.4 YPC) and two touchdowns, to go along with seven run attempts for 40 yards (5.7 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also recorded 852 yards as a kickoff return specialist and scored one touchdown, while recording 201 yards on punt returns.