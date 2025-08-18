Jets Placing CB Kris Boyd On IR

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports the Jets are placing CB Kris Boyd on injured reserve, ending his season.

Boyd was carted off with a shoulder injury during an intrasquad scrimmage on August 2nd, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Boyd, 28, was selected with the No. 217 overall pick in the seventh round in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Texas by the Vikings. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2,629,676 contract that included a $109,676 signing bonus.

From there, Boyd signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals but was released at the beginning of October before later catching on with the Texans. Houston re-signed him for the 2024 season, and he then signed with the Jets this offseason.

In 2024, Boyd appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and recorded eight total tackles and one fumble recovery.