Jets Placing OT George Fant On IR, Releasing WR Diontae Spencer

The New York Jets announced that they are placing OT George Fant on injured reserve and releasing WR Diontae Spencer from the practice squad.

We've signed OL Cedric Ogbuehi to the active roster and OL Mike Remmers to the practice squad. OL George Fant has been placed on IR and WR/KR Diontae Spencer has been released from the practice squad. — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 27, 2022

Fant, 30, signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky back in 2016. He finished a three-year rookie contract before the Seahawks used a second-round restricted tender on him worth $3.095 million for the 2019 season.

As an unrestricted free agent in 2020, Fant signed a three-year, $27.3 million deal with the Jets. He’s set to make base salaries of $9.25 million in his final season.

In 2022, Fant has started in three games for the Jets at left tackle.