Jets Placing RB Braelon Allen On IR

ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports the Jets will place RB Braelon Allen on injured reserve later today with a sprained MCL.

Cimini adds it’s too early to say if this is season-ending, but it seems to be more than just a four-week timeline. He also mentions Allen is still being evaluated to determine if surgery is necessary.

Allen, 22, is from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and was a three-time Second-team All-Big Ten from 2021 to 2023. The Jets used the No. 134 overall pick in the fourth round on Allen.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4,548,708 rookie contract that includes $528,708 fully guaranteed.

In 2025, Allen has appeared in three games for the Jets and rushed 14 times for 50 yards and a touchdown. He also has two receptions for 17 yards.