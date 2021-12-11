Jets Placing WR Elijah Moore On Injured Reserve, Among Other Moves

The New York Jets announced that they are placing rookie WR Elijah Moore on injured reserve due to a quad injury.

We’ve placed WR Elijah Moore on IR and activated CB Brandin Echols. We’ve elevated TE Dan Brown, WR Vyncint Smith, WR DJ Montgomery and DE Ronnie Blair. 📰 https://t.co/DHj3N7ofic — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 11, 2021

The team is also activating CB Brandin Echols, as well as elevating TE Daniel Brown, WR Vyncint Smith, WR DJ Montgomery, and DE Ronald Blair.

Moore, 21, was a three-year starter at Ole Miss and a first-team All-SEC selection in 2020 when the Jets drafted him with pick No. 34 overall in the second round.

Moore signed a four-year deal worth $8,940,427 million with a $3,862,129 million signing bonus.

In 2021, Moore has appeared in 11 games for the Jets, catching 43 passes for 538 yards (12.5 YPC) to go with five touchdowns.

