Jets Planning Second GM Interviews For Broncos AGM Darren Mougey & Bengals Exec Trey Brown

According to Jonathan Jones, the Jets are planning second interviews with Broncos assistant GM Darren Mougey and Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown for their general manager job.

New York also completed a second interview for Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark on Tuesday. They make up three finalists for the Jets.

Brown, 39, got his start in scouting with the Patriots in 2010 and was hired in the same role by the Eagles in 2013. He worked his way up to director of college scouting until he was let go in 2018.

Brown worked in both the AAF and the XFL as an executive for the Birmingham Iron and St. Louis Battlehawks respectively. The Bengals hired him as a scout in 2021.

In 2022, the Bengals promoted Brown to the role of senior personnel executive.

We will have continued updates on the Jets’ GM search as they become available.