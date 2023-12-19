Jets Promote DL Jalyn Holmes, Make Two PS Moves

According to Aaron Wilson, the Jets signed DL Jalyn Holmes from the practice squad to the active roster and signed DE Manny Jones and RB Jacques Patrick to the practice squad.

Holmes, 27, was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million deal that included a $731,396 signing bonus when Minnesota cut him loose in September of last year.

He signed with the Saints’ practice squad at the start of last season and bounced on and off their practice squad. The Giants signed him to a one-year deal back last May but was among their final roster cuts.

From there, the Bears added Holmes to their practice squad back in October and promoted him to the active roster for the team’s final game. Holmes returned for the 2023 season and has bounced on and off the practice squad this season.

In 2023, Holmes has appeared in two games for the Jets and recorded one tackle.