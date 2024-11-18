Jets Promote K Anders Carlson To Active Roster

The New York Jets have promoted K Anders Carlson from the practice squad to the active roster, per the NFL transaction wire.

In a corresponding move, the team waived DT Bruce Hector.

Carlson, 26, was drafted by the Packers in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Auburn. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.996 million rookie contract that included a $156,776 signing bonus when he was let go coming out of the preseason.

Carlson signed on to the 49ers’ practice squad last month. San Francisco released him last week and he recently signed on with the Jets.

In 2024, Carlson has appeared in two games for the 49ers and one for the Jets. He has converted all seven field goal attempts to go along with five of six extra-point tries.