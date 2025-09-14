Jets QB Justin Fields Ruled Out With Concussion

UPDATE: Ralph Vacchiano reports that Fields is out after being officially diagnosed with a concussion.

The Jets announced that QB Justin Fields has been taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a possible concussion.

Justin Fields is being evaluated for a concussion. Tyrod Taylor is in at QB. — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 14, 2025

In the meantime, veteran QB Tyrod Taylor will replace Fields.

Fields, 26, was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bears out of Ohio State. Chicago traded up to No. 15 overall with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059 that also included a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024 worth $21.978 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

The Bears traded Fields to the Steelers for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick that can improve to a fourth-round pick if Fields plays 51 percent of the snaps in 2024. Pittsburgh declined Fields’ fifth-year option.

In 2024, Fields started six games for the Steelers and completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He has also rushed 60 times for 274 yards and five touchdowns.

We will have more on Fields as it becomes available.