Jets QB Tyrod Taylor Out For Week 8, Justin Fields To Start

The Jets announced that they have ruled out veteran QB Tyrod Taylor for Week 8 due to a bone bruise in his knee.

This means that Justin Fields will return to being the starter as the quarterback carousel in New York continues.

Taylor, 36, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2011. After four years in Baltimore, Taylor signed on with the Bills for the 2015 season. Buffalo then elected to trade Taylor to the Browns for a third-round pick.

Taylor played out the final year of a two-year, $30.5 million contract before agreeing to a two-year contract worth $11 million with the Chargers. He then signed a one-year deal with the Texans worth up to $12.5 million for the 2021 season.

During the 2022 offseason, Taylor signed a two-year, $17 million deal to be the Giants’ backup quarterback. After playing out that deal, Taylor signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Jets.

In 2025, Taylor has appeared in two games for the Jets and completed 43 of 69 attempts for 379 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also rushed 14 times for 80 yards.