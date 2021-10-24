Jets QB Zach Wilson Out With Knee Injury

The New York Jets announced that rookie QB Zach Wilson has been ruled out against the Patriots after taking a big hit from LB Matt Judon which resulted in a knee injury.

Wilson, 21, was a three-year starter at BYU and a first-team All-Independent league selection as a junior. The Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick.

Wilson signed a four-year, $35,150,680 contract with the Jets that includes a $22,924,131 signing bonus. The Jets will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Wilson in 2024.

In 2021, Wilson has appeared in seven games for the Jets, completing 57.3 percent of his passes with a 62.9 quarterback rating. He has thrown for 1,117 yards to go with four touchdowns and nine interceptions.

We will have more news on Wilson as it becomes available.