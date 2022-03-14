Jets, Raiders & 49ers Interested In CB Stephon Gilmore

According to Connor Hughes, Vic Tafur and David Lombardi, the Jets, 49ers and Raiders are in on free agent CB Stephon Gilmore at this time.

Hughes says that Jets and 49ers are believed to be the most interested teams with San Francisco hoping to get Gilmore for below what J.C. Jackson and Carlton Davis got in free agency, which was $15-$16 million per year.

Gilmore, 31, was taken with the No. 10 overall pick by the Bills back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract, but the Bills elected to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2016 season.

Gilmore would later depart for a five-year, $65 million contract that includes $31 million guaranteed with the Patriots. He stood to make a base salary of $7 million in 2021 when he was traded to the Panthers for a future sixth.

In 2021, Gilmore appeared in eight games for the Panthers and recorded 16 total tackles, two interceptions and two pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.