Jets Re-Sign DB Andre Cisco

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jets are re-signing DB Andre Cisco to a one-year contract worth up to $5.25 million for the 2026 season.

Cisco, 25, was a three-year starter at Syracuse and was a second-team All-American selection in 2018 and second-team All-ACC in 2019. The Jaguars selected him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Cisco signed a four-year, $5,236,498 contract that included a $1,168,362 signing bonus. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career this offseason when he signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Jets.

In 2025, Cisco appeared in eight games for the Jets and recorded 41 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery and one pass deflection.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2026 NFL Free Agents.