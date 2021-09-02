Jets Re-Sign DE Jabari Zuniga To Practice Squad

The New York Jets announced Thursday that they’ve re-signed DE Jabari Zuniga to their practice squad after he passed through waivers unclaimed.

Here’s the Jets updated practice squad:

Zuniga, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Jets back in 2020. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $4,726,378 rookie contract that included a $997,367 signing bonus.

In 2020, Zuniga appeared in eight games for the Jets and recorded five tackles and no sacks.

During his four-year college career, Zuniga recorded 116 total tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.