Jets Re-Sign DE Jabari Zuniga To Practice Squad

The New York Jets announced Thursday that they’ve re-signed DE Jabari Zuniga to their practice squad after he passed through waivers unclaimed.
Here’s the Jets updated practice squad:
- RB Josh Adams
- DE Ronald Blair
- T Grant Hermanns
- DB Lamar Jackson
- QB Josh Johnson
- WR D.J. Montgomery
- C James Murray
- LB Del’Shawn Phillips
- LB Hamilcar Rashed
- DT Tanzel Smart
- WR Vyncint Smith
- G Isaiah Williams
- TE Kenny Yeboah
- DE Jabari Zuniga
Zuniga, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Jets back in 2020. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $4,726,378 rookie contract that included a $997,367 signing bonus.
In 2020, Zuniga appeared in eight games for the Jets and recorded five tackles and no sacks.
During his four-year college career, Zuniga recorded 116 total tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.
