Jets Re-Sign DE Jabari Zuniga To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New York Jets announced Thursday that they’ve re-signed DE Jabari Zuniga to their practice squad after he passed through waivers unclaimed. 

Jabari Zuniga

Here’s the Jets updated practice squad:

  1. RB Josh Adams
  2. DE Ronald Blair
  3. T Grant Hermanns
  4. DB Lamar Jackson
  5. QB Josh Johnson
  6. WR D.J. Montgomery
  7. C James Murray
  8. LB Del’Shawn Phillips
  9. LB Hamilcar Rashed
  10. DT Tanzel Smart
  11. WR Vyncint Smith
  12. G Isaiah Williams
  13. TE Kenny Yeboah
  14. DE Jabari Zuniga

Zuniga, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Jets back in 2020. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $4,726,378 rookie contract that included a $997,367 signing bonus.

In 2020, Zuniga appeared in eight games for the Jets and recorded five tackles and no sacks. 

During his four-year college career, Zuniga recorded 116 total tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply