Jets Re-Sign Four Exclusive Rights Free Agents

The New York Jets officially re-signed ERFA DB Javelin Guidry, DB Elijah Riley, WR Jeff Smith and DE Tim Ward to one-year tenders for the 2022 season on Monday.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year contracts worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Smith, 24, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2019. He bounced on and off the Jets’ practice squad before landing a one-year contract last year.

In 2021, Smith appeared in 12 games and totaled eight receptions for 113 yards (14.1 YPC) and no touchdowns.