Jets Re-Sign K Greg Zuerlein

Dianna Russini reports that the Jets are re-signing K Greg Zuerlein to an undisclosed contract.

Zuerlein, 35, is a former six-round pick of the Rams back in 2012. He played eight seasons for the Rams and just finished out the final year of his three-year, $6.75 million contract that included $2.375 million guaranteed when the Rams allowed him to leave in free agency.

Zuerlein signed a three-year, $7.5 million deal with the Cowboys and was entering the final year of his deal when the team opted to let him go. From there, he signed a one-year contract with the Jets.

In 2022, Zuerlein appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and converted 30 of 37 field goal attempts (81.1 percent) to go along with 28 of 29 extra point tries.