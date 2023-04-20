Jets Re-Sign RFA DE Bryce Huff

Jets DE Bryce Huff officially signed his restricted tender for the 2023 season on Thursday, according to Field Yates.

The Jets used a second-round tender worth $4.3 million for the 2023 season.

Huff has impressed as a rotational pass rusher for New York the past few seasons and as a former undrafted free agent, the Jets could have lost him for nothing with a lower tender.

Huff, 24, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis following the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed the standard three-year UDFA deal and has made the team each of the past three seasons.

In 2022, Huff appeared in 14 games for the Jets and recorded six total tackles, two tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and one pass deflection.