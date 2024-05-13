Source: Patriots Signing EDGE Jay Person

A league source tells NFLTR that the Patriots have signed EDGE Jay Person to a contract on Monday.

Person took part in the Patriots’ rookie minicamp this past weekend on a tryout basis.

Person began his college career at Appalachian State in 2018. He later transferred to UT-Chattanooga for the 2019 season.

Person was a First-team All-America as a Junior in 2022.

For his career, Person appeared in 48 tackles and recorded 228 tackles, 56 tackles for a loss, 27 sacks, nine forced fumbles, three recoveries and five pass defenses over the course of five seasons at UT-Chattanooga.