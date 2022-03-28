Jets Re-Sign RFA K Eddy Pineiro To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $2.75M

Adam Schefter is reporting that the Jets are re-signing restricted free-agent K Eddy Pineiro to a one-year deal worth up to $2.75 million.

The Jets previously used an original-round tender on Pineiro worth $2.433 million for the 2022 season, so this new deal gives him some upside beyond the tender amount.

Pineiro, 26, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2018. He was, unfortunately, placed on injured reserve with a groin injury coming out of the preseason and missed the entire year.

The Raiders traded him during the offseason to the Bears and he was named the winner of the team’s kicking competition that summer. He missed the entire 2020 season with another groin injury.

The Colts signed Pineiro to a one-year deal for the 2021 season but he was cut and subsequently joined Washington’s taxi squad. Washington released him from their practice squad in September with an injury settlement and caught on with the Jets in December.

In 2021, Pineiro appeared in eight games for the Jets and converted all eight field goal attempts and all nine extra-point attempts.