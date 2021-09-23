Jets Re-Sign S Sheldrick Redwine To Practice Squad

The Jets announced they have re-signed S Sheldrick Redwine to the practice squad.
New York’s practice squad now includes:
- DE Ronald Blair
- T Grant Hermanns
- DB Lamar Jackson
- QB Josh Johnson
- WR D.J. Montgomery
- C James Murray
- LB Hamilcar Rashed
- DT Tanzel Smart
- WR Vyncint Smith
- TE Kenny Yeboah
- DE Jabari Zuniga
- C Ross Pierschbacher
- LB Noah Dawkins
- OT Elijah Nkansah
- G Isaiah Williams
- S Sheldrick Redwine
Redwine, 24, was originally drafted in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns in 2019, signing a four-year, $3.2 million deal with the team. After two years, the Browns waived Redwine during final cuts last month.
Redwine caught on with the Jets before the season began, and he played in the Jets’ first game this year before being waived this week.
In 2020 with the Browns, Redwine played in 15 games, producing 27 tackles, one interception, and 0.5 sacks.
