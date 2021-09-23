Jets Re-Sign S Sheldrick Redwine To Practice Squad

The Jets announced they have re-signed S Sheldrick Redwine to the practice squad.

We've signed S Sheldrick Redwine to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/1tvnp2PoFx — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 23, 2021

New York’s practice squad now includes:

DE Ronald Blair T Grant Hermanns DB Lamar Jackson QB Josh Johnson WR D.J. Montgomery C James Murray LB Hamilcar Rashed DT Tanzel Smart WR Vyncint Smith TE Kenny Yeboah DE Jabari Zuniga C Ross Pierschbacher LB Noah Dawkins OT Elijah Nkansah G Isaiah Williams S Sheldrick Redwine

Redwine, 24, was originally drafted in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns in 2019, signing a four-year, $3.2 million deal with the team. After two years, the Browns waived Redwine during final cuts last month.

Redwine caught on with the Jets before the season began, and he played in the Jets’ first game this year before being waived this week.

In 2020 with the Browns, Redwine played in 15 games, producing 27 tackles, one interception, and 0.5 sacks.