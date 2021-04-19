Jets Re-Sign TE Daniel Brown

The Jets announced on Monday they have re-signed TE Daniel Brown.

Brown’s biggest contributions for the Jets came on special teams last season.

Brown, 28, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison back in 2015. He spent a year and a half in Baltimore before he was waived in 2016 and later claimed off of waivers by the Bears.

After a few years in Chicago, Brown signed a one-year contract with the Jets in 2019. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year extension for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Brown appeared in all 16 games for the Jets and caught two passes for 31 yards receiving and no touchdowns.