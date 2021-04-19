Jets Re-Sign WR Jeff Smith

The New York Jets officially re-signed WR Jeff Smith to a one-year exclusive rights contract for the 2021 season on Monday.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year contracts worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Smith, 23, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2019. He’s spent the past two seasons either on the Jets’ practice squad or active roster.

In 2020, Smith appeared in 12 games for the Jets and caught 17 passes for 167 yards.