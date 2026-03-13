Jets Re-Signing OT Chukwuma Okorafor

The New York Jets are re-signing OT Chukwuma Okorafor on Friday, according to Brian Costello.

Okorafor, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year $3.4 million rookie contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he agreed to a three-year, $29.25 million deal with Pittsburgh in 2023.

The Steelers elected to cut Okorafor loose in a move that freed up $8,750,000 while creating $3,083,334 in dead money. He then agreed to terms with the Patriots soon after.

New England opted to release Okorafor last year and he late signed on with the Jets.

In 2025, Okorafor appeared in 14 games for the Jets, but did not make a start.