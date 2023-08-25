Jets Release DB Dane Cruikshank

The New York Jets announce that they’ve released DB Dane Cruikshank.

Cruikshank, 28, is a former fifth-round pick by the Titans in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Arizona. He finished out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with Tennessee.

Cruikshank was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career last year when he signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Bears.

The Jets signed Cruikshank to a one-year contract back in July.

In 2021, Cruikshank appeared in eight games for the Bears and recorded a tackle.