Jets Release OL Jimmy Murray From Practice Squad

The New York Jets announced on Thursday they have released OL Jimmy Murray from the practice squad.

New York’s practice squad now includes:

DE Ronald Blair (Injured) T Grant Hermanns DB Lamar Jackson QB Josh Johnson WR D.J. Montgomery LB Hamilcar Rashed DT Tanzel Smart WR Vyncint Smith TE Kenny Yeboah DE Jabari Zuniga C Ross Pierschbacher LB Noah Dawkins S Sheldrick Redwine FB Nick Bawden RB Austin Walter DB Natrell Jamerson

Murray, 26, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross in 2018. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed back to the practice squad each of his first two seasons.

Kansas City elected to release Murray during the 2019 season and he caught on with the Jets. He’s bounced on and off the roster ever since, returning on a futures deal for 2020 and returning to the practice squad coming out of the preseason this year.

For his career, Murray has appeared in two games for the Chiefs in 2018.