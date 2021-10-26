Jets Release S Adrian Colbert

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets have released veteran S Adrian Colbert.

Colbert had been playing a pretty significant role, so this is definitely a shakeup on the back end for the Jets.

Colbert, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.48 million contract when the 49ers placed him on injured reserve coming out of the next preseason.

San Francisco later waived Colbert with an injury settlement and he signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad in 2019. He bounced on and off Seattle’s practice squad before Miami signed him to their active roster.

The Dolphins re-signed Colbert to a one-year, $1.775 million deal but elected to cut him loose soon after. He signed on with the Chiefs but was cut loose coming out of training camp and the Giants claimed him off waivers from Kansas City at the start of the season.

Colbert was signed by the Patriots back in May but was cut ahead of the 2021 season and he caught on with the Jets practice squad. He was later promoted to the active roster.

In 2021, Colbert has appeared in four games for the Jets and recorded 16 total tackles.