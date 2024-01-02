Jets Release Veteran OL Rodger Saffold From Practice Squad

The New York Jets have released veteran OL Rodger Saffold from their practice squad on Tuesday, according to Field Yates.

The Jets also let go of veteran RB Dalvin Cook today.

Saffold, 35, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract with the Rams before agreeing to a five-year, $42.5 million contract with the Raiders back in 2014.

However, the Raiders failed Saffold on a physical and returned to the Rams on a five-year, $31.347 million contract that included $19.5 million guaranteed.

Saffold was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 when he agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract with the Titans that includes $22.5 million guaranteed. Tennessee opted to release him and he quickly signed with the Bills.

Saffold joined the Jets in October but was never added to the active roster.

In 2022, Saffold appeared in 16 games for the Bills, making 16 starts for them at guard.