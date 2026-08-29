Jets Releasing DT Mazi Smith

Adam Schefter reports that the Jets are releasing DT Mazi Smith on Saturday ahead of tomorrow’s roster cuts deadline.

Smith was notably included in the trade with the Cowboys last year that sent Quinnen Williams to Dallas.

Smith, 25, was a two-year starter at Michigan and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022 and was an honorable mention for All-Big Ten as a junior.

He was selected 26th overall by the Cowboys in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. The Jets declined to exercise Smith’s fifth-year option for 2027.

During his four-year college career, Smith appeared in 35 games and made 28 starts, recording 88 tackles, six tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and four pass defenses.

In 2025, Smith appeared in five games for the Cowboys and three games for the Jets, recording three total tackles.