Jets Request Interview With 49ers QB Coach Brian Griese For HC Vacancy

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets have requested an interview with 49ers QB coach Brian Griese for their head coaching vacancy.

New York’s interview requests have been trickling out today and this one stands out, as if Griese were to get the job he’d leapfrog all the way from position coach to head coach without a stop as a coordinator.

It’s also possible the Jets are treating this like an advance interview for Griese as an offensive coordinator for whoever they end up hiring.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Jets coaching vacancy:

Former Jets HC Rex Ryan (Scheduled)

Former Panthers & Commanders HC Ron Rivera (Interviewed)

Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Interviewed)

Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Requested)

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Requested)

Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Requested)

49ers QB coach Brian Griese (Requested)

Griese, 49, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos back in 1998. He played 11 seasons in the NFL for the Broncos, Dolphins, Buccaneers and Bears.

Griese was hired by ESPN as an analyst for the 2009 season. He eventually worked his way up to the Monday Night Football booth in 2020. However, he left to take the 49ers QB coach job in 2022.

We’ll have more on the Jets’ coaching search as the news is available.