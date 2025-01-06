Jets Request Interview With Bills OC Joe Brady

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets have requested permission to interview Bills OC Joe Brady for their head coaching vacancy.

Brady, 35, began his coaching career in 2013 at William & Mary as their linebackers coach. He later became a graduate assistant at Penn State and spent two years with the Saints as an offensive assistant.

LSU hired Brady as their passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach for the 2019 season. He left after one year to become the Panthers offensive coordinator but was fired before the end of his second season. The Bills hired him as a QB coach in 2022 and was promoted to offensive coordinator when Ken Dorsey was shown the door last November.

In 2024, the Bills ranked No. 2 in scoring offense and No. 10 in total offense, including No. 9 in both passing yards and rushing yards.