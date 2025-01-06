Jets Request Interview With Buccaneers Assistant GM Mike Greenberg

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets have requested an interview with Buccaneers GM Mike Greenberg for their GM vacancy.

The list of candidates for the job includes:

Former Titans GM Jon Robinson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) ESPN analyst Louis Reddick (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi (Requested)

(Requested) Rams senior personnel executive Ray Farmer (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings senior VP of player personnel Ryan Grigson (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg (Requested)

Greenberg got his start in the NFL as an intern with the Jets for two years before joining the Buccaneers in 2010. He’s been in Tampa Bay ever since, working his way up the football administration department which handles contracts and cap management.

He was promoted to assistant GM ahead of the 2023 season.

We’ll have more on the Jets GM search as the news is available.