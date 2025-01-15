Jets Request To Interview Packers DC Jeff Hafley For Vacant HC Job

The New York Jets have requested to interview Packers DC Jeff Hafley for their vacant head coaching position, according to Albert Breer.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Jets coaching position:

Former Jets HC Rex Ryan (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Panthers & Commanders HC Ron Rivera (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Requested)

(Requested) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Requested)

(Requested) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers QB coach Brian Griese (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings QBs coach Josh McCown (Requested)

(Requested) Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Maryland HC Mike Locksley (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Commanders DC Joe Whitt (Requested)

(Requested) Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Requested)

Hafley, 45, began his coaching career at WPI back in 2011. From there, he worked for Albany, Pittsburgh and Rutgers before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Buccaneers as their assistant defensive backs coach

Hafley had stints with the Browns and 49ers before becoming the co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State in 2019. Boston College hired him as their head coach the following year and he held the position until Green Bay hired him as their defensive coordinator last offseason.

In 2024, the Packers’ defense ranked No. 5 in fewest yards allowed, No. 6 in fewest points allowed, No. 7 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 13 in fewest passing yards allowed.