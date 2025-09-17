Jets Rule QB Justin Fields Out For Week 3

Jets HC Aaron Glenn informed reporters that QB Justin Fields has been ruled out for Week 3, per Rich Cimini.

Fields was still in the concussion protocol on Wednesday and not ready to practice. Veteran backup QB Tyrod Taylor will get the start in his place against the Buccaneers.

Fields, 26, was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bears out of Ohio State. Chicago traded up to No. 15 overall with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059 that also included a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024 worth $21.978 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

The Bears traded Fields to the Steelers for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick that could improve to a fourth-round pick if Fields played 51 percent of the snaps in 2024. Pittsburgh declined Fields’ fifth-year option.

After playing out his rookie contract, Fields went on to sign a two-year, $40 million contract with the Jets this past offseason.

In 2024, Fields started six games for the Steelers and completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed 60 times for 274 yards and five touchdowns.

In 2025, Fields has appeared in two games for the Jets and completed 19 of 33 pass attempts for 245 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions while adding 17 carries for 97 yards and two more touchdowns.

We will have more on Fields as it becomes available.