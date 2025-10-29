Jets S Andre Cisco Suffered Torn Pec

According to Jeremy Fowler, Jets S Andre Cisco has a torn pectoral muscle that will need surgery to repair.

Muscle tears are generally a three-month injury if they need surgery, so this will send Cisco to injured reserve and probably knock him out for the rest of the season.

Cisco, 25, was a three-year starter at Syracuse and was a second-team All-American selection in 2018 and second-team All-ACC in 2019. The Jaguars selected him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Cisco signed a four-year, $5,236,498 contract that included a $1,168,362 signing bonus. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career this offseason when he signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Jets.

In 2025, Cisco appeared in eight games for the Jets and recorded 41 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery and one pass deflection.